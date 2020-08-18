Colombia reports 476,660 COVID-19 cases, 15,372 deaths

BOGOTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2020 ) :The Colombian Ministry of Health and Social Protection has recorded 8,328 new COVID-19 infections and 275 more deaths in the last 24 hours, raising the country's total number of confirmed cases to 476,660, with 15,372 deaths.

Meanwhile, a total of 301,525 people have recovered from the disease so far, said the ministry.

Colombian President Ivan Duque announced at the end of July that he extended mandatory preventive isolation until Aug. 30 across the country, adding that areas that do not report new cases of COVID-19 will be able to gradually reopen businesses.