UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Colombia Reports 476,660 COVID-19 Cases, 15,372 Deaths

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 18th August 2020 | 11:10 AM

Colombia reports 476,660 COVID-19 cases, 15,372 deaths

BOGOTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2020 ) :The Colombian Ministry of Health and Social Protection has recorded 8,328 new COVID-19 infections and 275 more deaths in the last 24 hours, raising the country's total number of confirmed cases to 476,660, with 15,372 deaths.

Meanwhile, a total of 301,525 people have recovered from the disease so far, said the ministry.

Colombian President Ivan Duque announced at the end of July that he extended mandatory preventive isolation until Aug. 30 across the country, adding that areas that do not report new cases of COVID-19 will be able to gradually reopen businesses.

Related Topics

July From

Recent Stories

Waqar Younis reviews second Test in virtual media ..

5 minutes ago

Gold prices go up by Rs 400 to Rs119,400 per tola

27 minutes ago

Second test concludes in draw after rain stops pla ..

38 minutes ago

PM to chair cabinet meeting today to discuss overa ..

46 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Aug 18, 2020 in Pakistan

59 minutes ago

Army Chief meets Saudi Arabia’s top army leaders ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.