Colombia reports 520 more deaths from COVID-19

BOGOTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2021 ) :-- Colombia reported on Sunday 520 deaths from COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, raising the nationwide death toll to 81,300, the ministry of health and social protection said.

Meanwhile, 15,093 new infections were reported, bringing the nationwide tally to 3,118,426, the ministry said.

A total of 7,374,433 doses of vaccine have been administered in the South American country and 2,822,391 people have been fully inoculated.