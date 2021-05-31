Colombia reports 535 more COVID-19 deaths

BOGOTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2021 ) :Colombia reported 535 more deaths from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, raising the nationwide death toll to 88,282, the country's ministry of health and social protection said Sunday.

The ministry said 20,218 new infections were reported, bringing the national tally to 3,383,279.

A total of 9,661,266 doses of vaccines have been administered in the South American country, with 3,262,037 people fully inoculated as of Saturday night.