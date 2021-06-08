UrduPoint.com
Colombia Reports 535 More COVID-19 Deaths

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 08th June 2021 | 12:30 PM

Colombia reports 535 more COVID-19 deaths

BOGOTA, June 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2021 ) :-- Colombia reported 535 more deaths from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, raising the national death toll to 92,496, the country's ministry of health and social protection said Monday.

The ministry said 21,949 new infections were reported, bringing the national tally to 3,593,016.

A total of 11,615,265 doses of vaccines have been administered in the South American country, with 3,450,521 people having been fully inoculated as of Sunday night.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

