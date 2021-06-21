UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Colombia Reports 599 New COVID-19 Deaths

Sumaira FH 53 seconds ago Mon 21st June 2021 | 01:20 PM

Colombia reports 599 new COVID-19 deaths

BOGOTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :Colombia reported 599 new deaths from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, raising the national death toll to 99,934, the country's health ministry said Sunday.

The ministry said that 27,818 new infections were reported, bringing the national tally to 3,945,166.

So far, 14,727,526 doses of vaccines have been administered in the South American country, with 4,656,103 people having been fully inoculated.

