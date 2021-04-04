UrduPoint.com
Colombia Reports 9,149 New COVID-19 Cases

Umer Jamshaid 8 minutes ago Sun 04th April 2021 | 05:30 PM

Colombia reports 9,149 new COVID-19 cases

BOGOTA, April 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2021 ) :Colombia registered 9,149 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, taking its nationwide tally to 2,437,197, the ministry of health and social protection said on Saturday.

The country also reported 155 more deaths, raising the national death toll to 63,932, said the ministry.

According to the ministry, a total of 2,336,144 citizens have been vaccinated in the South American country, and 364,253 of them have already received the second jab.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

