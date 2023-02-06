UrduPoint.com

Colombia Says 'object' Spotted Overhead After Chinese Balloon Warning

Umer Jamshaid Published February 06, 2023 | 09:20 AM

Colombia says 'object' spotted overhead after Chinese balloon warning

Bogotá, Feb 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2023 ) :Colombia said an "object" had overflown its territory after Washington warned that a suspected Chinese spy balloon similar to the one shot down off the US coast had been spotted over Latin America.

Colombia's Air Force said the object with "characteristics similar to those of a balloon" was detected on Friday and "monitored until it left the national air space." The object flew at an altitude of 55,000 feet (17,000 meters) and an average speed of 25 knots (29 miles per hour, 46 kilometers per hour), said an air force statement Saturday, adding it "did not constitute a threat to national security and defense or to aviation security." The air force said it was conducting investigations in coordination with other countries and institutions "to establish the origins of the object.

" A US fighter jet on Saturday shot down what it said was a Chinese spy balloon off the coast of South Carolina, denouncing an "unacceptable violation." The craft spent several days flying over North America, ratcheting up tensions between Washington and Beijing, which said it was a weather balloon blown off course.

Another suspected Chinese spy balloon was seen over Latin America, the Pentagon said Friday, without providing details.

No other Latin American country has reported spotting the craft, while Venezuela on Sunday lashed out against "the attack by the United States against a civilian unmanned aircraft of Chinese origin."Caracas, under US sanctions, said in a statement: "The United States once again resorts to the use of force rather than treating this situation with the seriousness and responsibility it merits."

Related Topics

Attack Weather China Washington Pentagon Beijing United States Colombia Venezuela Sunday

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 February 2023

2 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 6th February 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 6th February 2023

7 minutes ago
 Xposure introduces &#039;Stage-X&#039; for creativ ..

Xposure introduces &#039;Stage-X&#039; for creative pros talks

10 hours ago
 17th Forum of UAE ambassadors, representatives of ..

17th Forum of UAE ambassadors, representatives of missions abroad begins tomorro ..

10 hours ago
 Mohammed Al Sharqi appoints Ahmed Hamdan Al Zeyoud ..

Mohammed Al Sharqi appoints Ahmed Hamdan Al Zeyoudi Director of Fujairah Crown P ..

11 hours ago
 Mohammed Al Sharqi issues resolution appointing Sa ..

Mohammed Al Sharqi issues resolution appointing Salem Al Zahmi advisor to Office ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.