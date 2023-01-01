UrduPoint.com

Colombia Strikes Ceasefire Deal With Main Armed Groups

Faizan Hashmi Published January 01, 2023 | 01:30 PM

Colombia strikes ceasefire deal with main armed groups

Bogotá, Jan 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2023 ) :Colombia's government has agreed to a six-month ceasefire with the five largest armed groups operating in the country, President Gustavo Petro announced on New Year's Eve.

The truce was the main objective of Petro's "total peace" policy, which aims to end the country's armed conflict, which has persisted despite the dissolution of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) in 2017.

The armed groups still operating in Colombia, the world's largest cocaine producer, are locked in deadly disputes over drug trafficking revenues and other illegal businesses, according to the Institute for Development and Peace Studies (Indepaz), an independent think tank.

"We have agreed to a bilateral ceasefire with the ELN, the Second Marquetalia, the Central General Staff, the AGC and the Self-Defense Forces of the Sierra Nevada from January 1 to June 30, 2023, extendable depending on progress in the negotiations," Petro tweeted.

Despite the government's efforts to negotiate with Colombia's various armed groups, which include a combined total of more than 10,000 fighters, it has so far failed to contain the spiral of violence engulfing the country. Indepaz recorded nearly 100 massacres last year.

- 50 years of conflict - The National Liberation Army (ELN), the last recognized insurgency in the country, has been negotiating with the government since November.

The Segunda Marquetalia and Estado Mayor Central groups -- splinter factions of FARC which broke from the 2016 peace pact -- have held separate talks with the government.

AGC, the country's largest drug gang, is made up of the remnants of extreme right-wing paramilitaries that demobilized in the early 2000s.

The government is offering the groups "benevolent treatment from the judicial point of view" for the armed actors "in exchange for a surrender of assets, a dismantling of these organizations and the possibility that they stop exercising these illicit economies", Senator Ivan Cepeda recently told AFP.

Some dissidents refused to lay down their arms alongside their FARC comrades six years ago, when the fearsome rebel army signed the deal with Bogota to end more than five decades of conflict.

Colombia has suffered more than 50 years of armed conflict between the state and various groups of left-wing guerrillas, right-wing paramilitaries and drug traffickers.

When he took power last August, Petro, the country's first leftist president, vowed to negotiate with all Colombian armed groups as part of a "total peace" policy.

There are currently around 90 political and criminal groups operating in the country, according to Indepaz.

Related Topics

World Army Exchange Bogota Progress Colombia Tank January June August November Criminals 2017 2016 All From Government

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate President of Cuba on Nati ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Cuba on National Day

2 minutes ago
 UAE leaders send New Year greetings to world leade ..

UAE leaders send New Year greetings to world leaders

47 minutes ago
 &#039;Al-Jundi&#039; journal publishes issue No 58 ..

&#039;Al-Jundi&#039; journal publishes issue No 588 for January 2023

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders condole Pope Francis over death of Ben ..

UAE leaders condole Pope Francis over death of Benedict XVI

3 hours ago
 Ras Al Khaimah sets two Guinness World Records wit ..

Ras Al Khaimah sets two Guinness World Records with New Year&#039;s fireworks sp ..

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 January 2023

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.