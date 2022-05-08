UrduPoint.com

Colombia To Offer 2nd COVID-19 Booster For People Over 50

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 08, 2022 | 04:20 PM

BOGOTA, May 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2022 ) --:Colombian President Ivan Duque announced on Friday that the country will begin the application of a second COVID-19 booster dose, or a fourth vaccine dose, for people over 50 years old.

"This will be very important to continue protecting ourselves and saving lives," said the president, accompanied by Minister of Health and Social Protection Fernando Ruiz.

Duque said that the second booster dose can be applied four months after the first booster shot.

"Today we are proud that more than 83 percent of Colombians have had at least one vaccine dose against COVID-19, while 70 percent are fully immunized," he added.

