UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Colombia To Offer Temporary Protected Status To 1mn Venezuelan Migrants

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 09th February 2021 | 09:10 AM

Colombia to offer temporary protected status to 1mn Venezuelan migrants

Bogota, Feb 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2021 ) :Colombia will temporarily normalize the status of almost one million undocumented Venezuelan migrants, President Ivan Duque said on Monday during a visit by the UN Refugee Agency.

Some 56 percent -- around 950,000 -- of the 1.7 million Venezuelans to have arrived in Colombia fleeing economic and political crises in their homeland, are undocumented and will benefit from the measure.

"We've published the decision of our country to create a temporary protected status in Colombia that allows us to normalize these migrants in our country," Duque said, alongside UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi.

The migrants will benefit from a 10-year protection, giving them time to apply for a residence visa if they wish to stay in the country.

According to the UN, 34 percent of the 5.4 million Venezuelans who have fled the country since 2015 are in Colombia, which has no diplomatic relations with its neighbor.

The process will begin with the registration of the undocumented migrants that will include their place of residence and socioeconomic conditions, while they will also be included in a "biometric register," said Duque.

He said the move would have "national security benefits" as it would help identify any migrants involved in criminal activities, but said would also have a humanitarian boost because they also would enjoy equal rights.

"I really think that we are witnessing a historic gesture ...emblematic for the region, even for the whole world," Grandi said.

The president came under fire in December when announcing that undocumented Venezuelans would not be included in Colombia's immunization process against the novel coronavirus, due to begin on February 20.

He later revised that position and asked for international help after criticizing what he called a "meager" response from organizations and other countries to Latin America's worst migration crisis.

Grandi said the new move to grant Venezuelans temporary protected status will allow "greater vaccination coverage" in Colombia, which has a population of 50 million but has already racked up more than two million coronavirus cases, with 55,900 deaths.

Related Topics

Fire World United Nations Visit Colombia February December Visa Criminals 2015 From Refugee Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Rulers send condolences to Saudi King

9 hours ago

Israeli Foreign Minister Thanks US State Secretary ..

8 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Malaysian FM

9 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid addresses UAE people; Arab, Is ..

10 hours ago

Number of steps taken for uplifting business, inv ..

8 hours ago

Netherlands extends coronavirus curfew to March 2

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.