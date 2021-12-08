UrduPoint.com

Colombia To Require Travelers To Present Negative COVID-19 PCR Test Or Vaccination Certificate

Muhammad Irfan 20 seconds ago Wed 08th December 2021 | 03:20 PM

Colombia to require travelers to present negative COVID-19 PCR test or vaccination certificate

BOGOTA, Dec. 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2021 ) --:Travelers wishing to enter Colombia must present a negative COVID-19 PCR test or a vaccination certificate starting on Dec. 14, Health Minister Fernando Ruiz announced on Tuesday.

The PCR test must be performed 72 hours in advance, while the last COVID-19 vaccine dose must have been applied at least 14 days before the travel, the minister said in a statement.

"If you have been vaccinated less than 14 days before, you must also submit the PCR test 72 hours in advance. We are not going to prohibit the entry of any Colombian resident; everyone can enter," he explained.

Ruiz added that the government's decision is based on an increase in infections in recent weeks in the South American country, as well as to allow the mass vaccination process to continue unimpeded.

Related Topics

Colombia Government

Recent Stories

UAE announces 69 new COVID-19 cases, 89 recoveries ..

UAE announces 69 new COVID-19 cases, 89 recoveries, and no deaths in last 24 hou ..

6 minutes ago
 Hague Court Received 301 Compensation Claims From ..

Hague Court Received 301 Compensation Claims From Relatives of MH17 Crash Victim ..

26 minutes ago
 Pakistan’s Test batsman Abid Ali shares his lunc ..

Pakistan’s Test batsman Abid Ali shares his lunch with cat

47 minutes ago
 Massive gains for Agarwal, Patel in ICC Rankings

Massive gains for Agarwal, Patel in ICC Rankings

26 minutes ago
 Philippines logs 370 new COVID-19 cases, 171 death ..

Philippines logs 370 new COVID-19 cases, 171 deaths

26 minutes ago
 German Lawmakers Elect Scholz From Social Democrat ..

German Lawmakers Elect Scholz From Social Democratic Party as New Chancellor

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.