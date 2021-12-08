Colombia to require travelers to present negative COVID-19 PCR test or vaccination certificate

BOGOTA, Dec. 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2021 ) --:Travelers wishing to enter Colombia must present a negative COVID-19 PCR test or a vaccination certificate starting on Dec. 14, Health Minister Fernando Ruiz announced on Tuesday.

The PCR test must be performed 72 hours in advance, while the last COVID-19 vaccine dose must have been applied at least 14 days before the travel, the minister said in a statement.

"If you have been vaccinated less than 14 days before, you must also submit the PCR test 72 hours in advance. We are not going to prohibit the entry of any Colombian resident; everyone can enter," he explained.

Ruiz added that the government's decision is based on an increase in infections in recent weeks in the South American country, as well as to allow the mass vaccination process to continue unimpeded.