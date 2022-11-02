UrduPoint.com

Colombia, Venezuela's Presidents Meet To Rebuild Ties

Umer Jamshaid Published November 02, 2022 | 10:30 AM

Colombia, Venezuela's presidents meet to rebuild ties

BOGOTA, Colombia, Nov 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2022 ) :Colombian President Gustavo Petro held talks Tuesday with his Venezuelan counterpart Nicolas Maduro in the capital Caracas in their first meeting since the two countries reestablished diplomatic relations after a three-year break.

The two leaders discussed "various issues of bilateral cooperation," Maduro said at a joint press conference following the talks, which lasted more than two hours.

It marked the first official visit of a Colombian president to Caracas in years. The last Colombian leader to visit Venezuela was Juan Manuel Santos in 2016.

"Colombia and Venezuela are one people united by history and blood," said Petro. "It is unnatural for Colombia and Venezuela to separate. We are here to restart a new path. That path begins by rebuilding the border, which was left in the hands of the mafias." Despite the reopening of the border between the two countries on Sept. 26 to allow commercial activity, which had been suspended for years, illegal trade continues.

Petro has promised to close illegal crossings.

Maduro said they also discussed the possibility of Venezuela rejoining the Andean Community trade bloc and re-entering the inter-American human rights system.

Petro was welcomed at Simon Bolivar International Airport by Vice President Delcy Rodriguez and then headed to the Miraflores Presidential Palace to meet with Maduro.

Since Petro came to power, he has made efforts to reestablish diplomatic ties with Venezuela, which broke all ties with Colombia when former Colombian President Ivan Duque supported Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido.

"Whatever political forms are adopted in one nation or another, the friendship of peoples must be maintained," said Petro, adding that "separating the two nations is suicide."Maduro announced that Tuesday's meeting is the first of many bilateral encounters. Petro said he expects a meeting with businessmen from both countries to be held soon in Colombia's port city of Cartagena.

