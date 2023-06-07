Colombia wiretapping scandal deepens with AG in crosshairs

Bogotá, June 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2023 ) :An illegal wiretapping scandal that has engulfed members of President Gustavo Petro's entourage deepened Tuesday with the country's top prosecutor accused of colluding with government detractors.

The South American country's ruling Historic Pact coalition announced it would ask Congress to investigate Attorney General Francisco Barbosa for allegedly instigating acts of "insubordination and disobedience." Barbosa last week announced an investigation into claims of wrongdoing against Petro's chief of staff Laura Sarabia and ambassador to Venezuela Armando Benedetti, both since forced to step down.

"Rather than acting as head of the prosecutor's office, (Barbosa) has decided to intervene openly in politics and... sadly become a spokesman for the opposition," senator Maria Jose Pizarro told reporters.

David Racero, leader of the House of Representatives, added Barbosa "may be using his power... against this government."