Colombian Defense Minister Dies Of Covid-19 Complications: Official

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 26th January 2021 | 05:30 PM

Colombian defense minister dies of Covid-19 complications: official

Bogota, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2021 ) :Colombia's Defense Minister Carlos Holmes Trujillo died Tuesday of complications stemming from Covid-19, the country's president said.

"Carlos Holmes Trujillo died at dawn today, after complications in his health while he was battling Covid-19," President Ivan Duque said in a video posted on Twitter.

Trujillo, 69, had first been hospitalized January 11. Four days later, he was taken into intensive care at a Bogota military hospital suffering "acute lung function deterioration," the defense ministry said in a statement.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

