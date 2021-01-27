UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Colombian Defense Minister Dies Of Covid-19 Complications

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 27th January 2021 | 08:50 AM

Colombian defense minister dies of Covid-19 complications

Bogota, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2021 ) :Colombian Defense Minister Carlos Holmes Trujillo, who had overseen the government's fight against drug gangs and guerrillas, died Tuesday of coronavirus complications. He was 69.

Trujillo is the highest-ranking Colombian official and one of nearly a dozen sitting cabinet ministers worldwide to have succumbed to the virus that has killed at least 2.1 million people since the outbreak began in China in December 2019.

Trujillo's death prompted messages of grief and sympathy from near and far, even the government of the United States and the UN.

He was hospitalized in Bogota on January 11 and admitted to intensive care four days later after suffering "acute lung function deterioration," according to the defense ministry.

Colombian President Ivan Duque decreed three days of national mourning in the memory of the minister and other coronavirus victims.

"Thank you, friend; thank you, partner; thank you, minister, thank you @CarlosHolmesTru. Your life was the purest reflection of vocation and public service," Duque wrote on Twitter.

Born in Cali in Colombia's southwest, Trujillo has served in government under six presidents since 1990 -- as interior and education minister, and several times as an ambassador.

After a frustrated bid for the presidency, he was appointed foreign minister in Duque's government in 2018.

He took over the defense portfolio after the resignation in 2019 of Guillermo Botero, accused of having tried to cover up the deaths of children in a military air strike on a drug gang.

Related Topics

United Nations Education China Twitter Died Cali Bogota Trujillo United States Colombia January December 2018 2019 From Government Cabinet Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

We may need to get vaccinated every year: Farida A ..

7 hours ago

Governments have experienced new challenges that r ..

7 hours ago

Fifth International Rain Enhancement Forum debates ..

9 hours ago

Transition to circular economy will enable UAE to ..

9 hours ago

UAE Ambassador meets Russian Deputy Minister of Fo ..

10 hours ago

Masti Khel slams India on its so called Republic D ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.