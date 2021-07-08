Colombian deforestation up 8% in 2020: ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Bogota, July 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2021 ) :Colombia lost more than 1,700 square kilometers of forest in 2020, an area the size of the capital Bogota and an eight percent increase on the previous year, the environment ministry said Wednesday.

Some 64 percent of wildfires and deforestation affected the Amazon, the world's largest tropical rainforest that is shared with eight other countries and territories.

"That's where we have to make the most efforts," said Environment and Sustainable Development Minister Carlos Correa.

Francisco Cruz, the deputy environment minister, said the 2020 increase is due to the influence of armed groups that encourage illegal logging by farmers.

Leftist guerrillas, drug-traffickers and smugglers all operate in the Amazon.

Deforestation has soared since a 2016 peace accord between the government and the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) leftist rebels.

The very next year it reached a record level of 2,170 square kilometers.

President Ivan Duque, who came to power in 2018, has deployed the army to combat deforestation.

According to the ministry, the main causes of deforestation are illegal land grabs for cattle ranching and the construction of clandestine roads.

Illegal coca plantations, mining and logging are other main causes.