UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Colombian Ex-president Uribe Released From House Arrest

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 11th October 2020 | 01:10 AM

Colombian ex-president Uribe released from house arrest

Bogota, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2020 ) :A Colombian judge on Saturday ordered an end to house arrest for former president Alvaro Uribe, who is under investigation for alleged witness tampering and fraud.

The conservative Uribe, 68, is considered the most influential politician in Colombia of this century, and is currently its most popular one and the political mentor of the current president, Ivan Duque.

Uribe served from 2002 to 2010 and was known for his tough approach to fighting leftist FARC guerrillas and later for opposing an historic 2016 peace accord with them that ended a half century of war.

The Supreme Court had placed him under house arrest in August in a case involving a leftist senator, Ivan Cepeda, who Uribe said hatched a plot to falsely link him to right wing paramilitary groups -- one of the players that fought in Colombia's long, complex war.

Uribe was accused of manipulating a witness against Cepeda.

On Saturday a lower court judge accepted a defense motion for Uribe to be released from house arrest while the probe continues.

The former president, who had been serving as senator until resigning from the post in August, responded with a terse tweet: "Thank God."Uribe was the first former Colombian president ever placed under arrest. A day before being placed in detention, he tested positive for the coronavirus.

Related Topics

Century Supreme Court Colombia August 2016 God Post From Court Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 36.93 million, d ..

31 minutes ago

International Humanitarian City, International Fed ..

1 hour ago

Severe Flooding in Vietnam Leaves 5 People Dead, 6 ..

1 hour ago

Ceasefire between Azerbaijan and Armenia, a positi ..

55 minutes ago

De Bruyne tips England to shine at Euros, World Cu ..

1 hour ago

Celebrities lead TED global call to act on climate ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.