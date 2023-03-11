UrduPoint.com

Colombian Government, ELN Agree To Start Ceasefire Talks

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 11, 2023 | 11:00 AM

Colombian government, ELN agree to start ceasefire talks

Mexico City, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2023 ) :Colombia's government and the country's last recognized guerrilla group, the National Liberation Army (ELN), said Friday they had agreed to begin negotiating a ceasefire, as the two sides wrapped up a second round of peace talks in Mexico.

The goal is to reach a ceasefire pact based on international humanitarian law, according to an agreement read by a government delegate in the presence of both parties.

Colombia has suffered more than half a century of armed conflict between the state and various groups of left-wing guerrillas, right-wing paramilitaries and drug traffickers.

The Colombian government resumed peace talks with the ELN after Gustavo Petro became the South American country's first ever left-wing president in August.

The talks had been suspended by his conservative predecessor Ivan Duque following a car bomb attack on a police academy in Bogota that left 22 people dead.

The next round of talks is due to be held in Cuba, though a date has not yet been announced.

Related Topics

Dead Attack Century Army Police Car Bogota Cuba Mexico August Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Manchester City continues to close gap with Arsena ..

Manchester City continues to close gap with Arsenal

18 minutes ago
 Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) notifies PT ..

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) notifies PTI candidate's win in NA-193

3 hours ago
 Thousands Rally in Prague to Demand Czech Prime Mi ..

Thousands Rally in Prague to Demand Czech Prime Minister's Resignation

3 hours ago
 Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemns violence o ..

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemns violence of PTI workers against journali ..

3 hours ago
 Farooq H Naek elected unopposed as member of IPU's ..

Farooq H Naek elected unopposed as member of IPU's Standing Committee on Human R ..

3 hours ago
 Madrid cut Liga gap on Barca with Espanyol comebac ..

Madrid cut Liga gap on Barca with Espanyol comeback

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.