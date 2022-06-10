Colombian presidential candidate calls off public events over fears

Miami, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2022 ) :Colombian presidential candidate Rodolfo Hernandez on Thursday said he was calling off his remaining pre-election events 10 days ahead of the poll due to his life being "at risk." The 77-year-old millionaire outsider faces a run-off against leftist former guerrilla Gustavo Petro on June 19, after upsetting projections in last month's first round to finish in the top two.

His claim came as Colombian press released leaked audio and video recordings of Petro's campaign team discussing tactics that could be embarrassing for the leftist candidate.

"For my security, and to guarantee the possibility of a democratic election on June 19, I have taken the decision to cancel all my public appearances until the elections," Hernandez said on Twitter, just after holding a press conference in Miami.

"Right now I am sure my life is at risk," added the independent candidate, who was in the United States to meet members of the 100,000-strong Colombian community there.

Hernandez seemed to suggest that he feared Petro's campaign team.

Overnight on Wednesday to Thursday, the weekly newspaper Semana, which is vehemently anti-Petro, released "unprecedented and secret" recordings it said were from anonymous sources and in the national interest.

The newspaper said the heavily edited recordings showed "the plan to destroy politically and personally the rivals" of Petro, such as right-wing candidate Federico Gutierrez and centrists Sergio Fajardo and Alejandro Gaviria, all of whom were eliminated in the first round.

In the recordings, senator Roy Barreras talks about "discrediting" Petro's centrist rivals, while another person speaks of "generating content" on social media to attack Gutierrez, focussing on his alleged "relationship with (drug) trafficking." "Is that what Colombia wants for a president? The country doesn't deserve to be run by such a bunch of criminals," said Hernandez.

During his press conference, Hernandez had claimed he was the victim of a disinformation campaign.

"I've already been warned they might try to kill me," he added, without specifying to whom he was referring.

"This murder won't be with lead (bullets) but with a knife." He said he had been told he would be stabbed in a large gathering.

Ahead of the first round, authorities had already stepped up security around Petro and Gutierrez following threats.

Petro, 62, responded to the revelations on Twitter by urging Semana to publish "the entirety of these hours of recordings" so the people "can judge my most intimate political actions" for themselves.

He also called on Hernandez to join him in a debate "in safety on television ... to give the people what they deserve."Hernandez, the former mayor of Bucaramanga in northern Colombia, has run on an anti-corruption ticket with a heavy use of social media to spread his message rather than public appearances.

He has steadfastly refused to debate other candidates.