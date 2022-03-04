UrduPoint.com

Colombian Rebels Call 6-day Ceasefire For Elections

Muhammad Irfan Published March 04, 2022 | 11:30 PM

Bogota, March 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2022 ) :Colombia's last recognized armed rebel group on Friday announced a six-day ceasefire to facilitate legislative elections due on March 13.

The National Liberation Army (ELN) said its move was a "gesture" to the Colombian people.

"To facilitate election day and attendance at the polls for those that want to vote, we announce to the country a ceasefire" from March 10 to 15, said the ELN in a statement.

The communist ELN is seen as Colombia's last recognized guerrilla group but has been fighting against dissidents of the dissolved Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) over territory and resources.

That conflict, also involving right-wing paramilitaries and drug-traffickers, has resulted in a spike in violence this year.

The right-wing government of President Ivan Duque -- a fierce critic of the 2016 peace deal that led to FARC laying down its weapons and forming a political party -- dismissed the significance of the announcement.

"I don't believe the news from criminals and terrorists," said Defense Minister Diego Molano.

"They are doing it only for political means to influence the elections so that they open false peace talks or so that others offer them social forgiveness." Duque, whose term ends in August, broke off peace talks with the ELN after taking over from Juan Manuel Santos, the architect of the FARC agreement.

The ELN is believed to have 2,500 fighters but also a vast network of support in urban centers.

The government has said it will guarantee security for the legislative elections.

