Colombian soldiers confess murders to victims' families

Ocaña, Colombia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2022 ) :Rural peasant Eliecer Ortega was on his own at his farm when soldiers burst onto his property to first kidnap and then murder him.

His wife, Eduvina Becerra, had to wait 15 years to hear his murderers confess and ask for forgiveness.

It happened during a historic two-day hearing of a special peace tribunal set up in Ocana -- a town in northeastern Colombia near to where the 43-year-old's husband was killed.

Ortega, a local rural leader who was known for his personality and thick moustache, was one of 120 civilians, mostly men aged 25 to 35, who were murdered in cold blood between 2007 and 2008 by Colombian soldiers and then presented as far left guerrilla fighters killed in combat in the area, a bastion of illegal drug crops.

In an unprecedented event, 10 former members of the military, including a general and four colonels, publicly admitted their responsibility in the crimes to the families of their victims.

The most senior of them, general Paulino Coronado, who retired in 2008, said that even though he acted "by omission, I assume this legal responsibility... so that the Colombian people never again, never live again, these abominable moments." He denied having ordered the killings in his area of responsibility, but admitted to "not having acted diligently" in the oversight of his men.

"How can you say that your responsibility is by omission if you gave the order to your soldiers... and the whole army was aware of what they were doing?" said Zoraida Munoz, mother of Jonny Soto, a 22-year-old who dreamed of becoming a soldier before being kidnapped and killed by the military.

According to the Special Jurisdiction for Peace (JEP), some 6,400 civilians were murdered in a "systematic way" between 2002 and 2008 in areas of Colombia where far-left rebels operated.

In return, the soldiers were given bonuses, promotions and other material advantages.