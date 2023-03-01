UrduPoint.com

Colombian Teachers Mobilize To Demand Better Working Conditions

Muhammad Irfan Published March 01, 2023 | 11:30 AM

Colombian teachers mobilize to demand better working conditions

BOGOTA, Colombia, Mar 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2023 ) :Hundreds of teachers in Colombia took to the streets Tuesday, urging the government to improve their working conditions and to allocate a bigger budget for strengthening public education in the country.

Although the teachers' association has been very supportive of the policies of President Gustavo Petro's left-wing administration, it is demanding that the government comply with its list of demands.

With music, whistles and banners, the teachers demonstrated in several cities including Bogota, Medellin and Bucaramanga calling for improvements in educational infrastructure, connectivity, school meals and school transportation.

There is also concern among educators in some regions about the constant threats received by teachers through pamphlets, messages and intimidating calls from criminal groups.

Some teachers have spoken out against the environmental damage caused by illegal mining, an activity controlled in some areas of the country by criminal groups such as the Clan del Golfo.

On Monday, the country's Minister of Education, Alejandro Gaviria, left the government in the first Cabinet shakeup since Petro took office last August. The announcement was made after Gaviria expressed his opposition to reform that would radically change the health system.

Some demonstrators also took part in the march to support the government's peace process led by Petro with illegal guerilla and paramilitary groups.

In several cities, classes were canceled and roads were blocked for protests.

Related Topics

Music Education Budget Bucaramanga Medellin Bogota Colombia March August Criminals From Government Cabinet Opposition

Recent Stories

Qasim Ali Shah's appointment: LHC issues notices t ..

Qasim Ali Shah's appointment: LHC issues notices to Punjab govt

21 minutes ago
 Wizz Air Abu Dhabi adds new aircraft, routes to ce ..

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi adds new aircraft, routes to central Asia, Europe And Africa

46 minutes ago
 Sheikh Saeed bin Maktoum Al Maktoum named Honourar ..

Sheikh Saeed bin Maktoum Al Maktoum named Honourary President of Arab Padel Fede ..

46 minutes ago
 UAE National Sports Day to take place on March 2

UAE National Sports Day to take place on March 2

46 minutes ago
 SC orders Punjab, KPK elections within 90 days

SC orders Punjab, KPK elections within 90 days

56 minutes ago
 Local Press: Zero tolerance for financial irregula ..

Local Press: Zero tolerance for financial irregularities in UAE

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.