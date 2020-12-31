UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Colombia's Jobless Rate Hits Pandemic Low In Nov.

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 31st December 2020 | 10:10 AM

Colombia's jobless rate hits pandemic low in Nov.

BOGOTA, Dec. 31 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2020 ) :Colombia's unemployment rate fell to 13.3 percent in November, its lowest level since the COVID-19 began, the National Administrative Department of Statistics (DANE) said Wednesday.

The decline mirrored signs of economic recovery following periods of lockdown imposed due to the health crisis, according to Juan Daniel Oviedo, director of DANE, at a press conference.

Colombian women suffered the most from job losses amid the pandemic, with an unemployment rate of 19.6 percent from September to November compared to 10.9 percent for men.

Accommodations and food services was among the hardest-hit sectors, losing 18.6 percent of jobs in November.

Related Topics

Job Oviedo September November Women From Jobs

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

48 minutes ago

NCM warns of fog formation, poor visibility

10 hours ago

Dubai Economy highlights excellence and best pract ..

11 hours ago

China Warns Indian Media Against 'Playing Tibet Ca ..

9 hours ago

English virus curbs extended as Covid variant surg ..

9 hours ago

Federal Govt trying to ensure basic facilities to ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.