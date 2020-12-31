UrduPoint.com
Colombia's Jobless Rate Hits Pandemic Low In Nov

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 31st December 2020 | 05:20 PM

BOGOTA, CHINA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2020 ) :Colombia's unemployment rate fell to 13.3 percent in November, its lowest level since the COVID-19 began, the National Administrative Department of Statistics (DANE) said Thursday.

The decline mirrored signs of economic recovery following periods of lock-down imposed due to the health crisis, according to Juan Daniel Oviedo, director of DANE, at a press conference.

Colombian women suffered the most from job losses amid the pandemic, with an unemployment rate of 19.6 percent from September to November compared to 10.9 percent for men.Accommodations and food services was among the hardest-hit sectors, losing 18.6 percent of jobs in November.

