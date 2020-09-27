UrduPoint.com
Colorado-Kansas City Game Shelved Over Covid-19 Outbreak: League

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 27th September 2020 | 02:10 AM

Colorado-Kansas City game shelved over Covid-19 outbreak: league

Los Angeles, Sept 26 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2020 ) :Major League Soccer postponed Sporting Kansas City's match with the Colorado Rapids on Saturday after an outbreak of Covid-19 affecting multiple individuals.

An MLS statement said Sunday's game at Dick's Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City, Colorado, had been shelved after three Rapids employees and one player tested positive for the coronavirus.

Sunday's game was postponed to allow for additional testing and evaluation, the statement said.

The league said all other members of the Rapids were asymptomatic and had received negative Covid-19 test results.

Major League Soccer's season resumed in July with teams playing in a single-location tournament in Orlando, Florida.

Since the conclusion of that tournament, the league has resumed with teams playing at their home stadiums.

