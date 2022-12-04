Colorful award ceremony recognizes authentic artisans

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2022 ) :National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage, Lok Virsa here on Sunday organized a colorful award ceremony to recognize the services of authentic crafts persons and artisans.

Federal Secretary, National Heritage and Culture, Fareena Mazhar was the chief guest on the occasion.

The Secretary congratulated Lok Virsa for the successful holding of the huge festival of Lok Mela that brought rural masses from each corner of the country to the capital city enriching its beauty and attraction. The government is fully determined to strengthen the national institutions. We are aware that no nation can afford to progress without its cultural awareness. Lok Virsa is playing its due role by documenting, preserving and disseminating the tangible and intangible cultural heritage of Pakistan. In my view, culture is the path that leads to the provincial solidarity, religious harmony, love, peace and brotherhood, she said.

Earlier, in his speech, Lok Virsa's Executive Director, Shahzad Durani thanked all provincial governments, in particular their cultural departments, art councils, craftspeople, folk artists, musicians, sponsoring agencies and together institutions for their cooperation to Lok Virsa for making this national event a great success.

During the award ceremony a number of cash awards sponsored by different national organizations and individuals were given to the most authentic craftsmen and craftswomen on the recommendation of a jury constituted by Lok Virsa comprising knowledgeable experts in the field of art and culture.

The 10-day festival pulled a big crowd throughout and featured artisans-at-work exhibition, provincial cultural pavilions, folkloric song and dance performances, cultural evening craft bazaar, theatre performances and many other attractions.

All the four provinces, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir have fully participated in the festival by way of presenting their beautiful indigenous culture, arts, crafts, music and cuisine in specially designed pavilions symbolizing their respective historical monuments, contributing art, music and entertainment activities. Seventy two cash prizes worth Rs.660,000/- and Rs.10,000/- each were awarded to the winning master artisans from all over Pakistan.

The chief guest gave away the awards to artisans and trophies to sponsors and coordinating agencies as a token of their participation in the festival.

Kashmiri artisans who received cash awards included Shahzadi Bano Kashmiri shawl, Kh. Muhammad Siddique Kashmiri embroidery, Qazi Abdul Razzak, Kashmiri gabba namda, making, Yasmeen Mustafa, Kashmiri embroidery, Syed Dilawar Abbas Folk singer, Ashiq Hussain Butt Folk singer and Jawad Ali Rabab player.

From Gilgit-Baltistan, winning artisans and artists who received cash awards were Shamim Bano, carpet making, Muhammad Zulqarnain, stone work, Farhat Begum woolen handmade products, Abida Ameen (deaf/differently abled person), wooden spoon making, Shahbaz Khan, Dadang player, Jameel Karim, Rabab, flute and Surnai player and bid Khan, Damal player.

Award winning artisans and artists from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were Fazl-e-Wahid, Swati shawl, Sayar Khan, Truck art, Tasleem Bibi, Hazara phulkari, Farhat Jabeen, cross stitch, Naheed Bibi, taarkashi embroidery, Syed Ahmad Shah Abdali, Wood work, Sheikh Usman Khalil, Jinnah cap making, Shah Malang, Folk dancer (Attan), Khair-ul-Amin, Vocalist, Ajmal Khan, Tabla player, Ayaz, Singer, harmonium player and Sabir Shah, Rabab player Among artisans from Sindh who received cash awards included Ghous Bakhsh, Sindhi embroidery, Anila Channa, Khes/lungi weaving, Rahiba Rind, date leaf work, Ghulam Abbas, Kashi work, Khan Chand, Leather work (Khussa), Badshah Zadi, Ralli making, Ghulam Muhammad Mallah, Khes/ Lungi weaving, Farah Lashari, folk singer, Sain Dad, Matka dance, M. Siddiqie, Dhol player, Arshad Ali, Banjo player, Ayaz Ali, Folk singer and Akbar Khan, Alghoza Player.

From Punjab Shahida Bibi, Dupatta making, Kaneez Fatima, Basketry work, Sadaf Nisar, Motikari, Muhammad Hafeez, Taxila marble work, Nazeer Ahmed, Wood work, Muhammad Riaz, Lacquer Art, Jalal Muhammad, Block printing, Sawaira Iqbal (14-year old), Daughter of Hajira Bibi), Basketry, Surayya Abdullah, Chunri/Tie and Dye, Sain Riaz, Folk singer, Aslam Lohar, Folk singer, Ahmad Ali, Singer, Saadia Batool, Folk singer, Muhammad Walayat, Shahnai player, Azam Jogi, tabla player received cash awards.

Exotic cultural and musical performances were also presented during the ceremony, which were greatly enjoyed by the audience. A large number of art, craft and music lovers cultural personalities, media persons and general public attended the event.