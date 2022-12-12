Colorful food, music festival concludes

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2022 ) :A colorful food and music festival Islamabad Taste - the Capital's Signature Food Festival concluded here late Sunday at F-9 Park after attracting crowds of youngsters and families.

Supporting the culinary and music industry, the festival featured over 80 eateries, a music arena, various artist performances, and amusement activities during 3-day activity that was planned to give people a break from their usual daily routine and spend time in quality recreational activities.

The signature food festival happening since 2019 nationwide was supporting the culinary and music industry of Pakistan, said the organizers.

During the festival, musical performances by Bayaan, Sahir Ali Bagga, Zawar, Abdullah Sajid and many other singers enthralled the audience of the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

Bayaan is an alternative rock band/contemporary Pop band hailing from Lahore, Pakistan. Bayaan is renowned for its lyrical prowess and experimentation alongside thought-provoking music videos.

This festival is served as an opportunity to introduce new tastes and enjoy authentic traditional tastes in a cultural and festive environment as crowds of food lovers thronged the venue during this festival while musical performances added more color to the festivities of live food, the organizers said.