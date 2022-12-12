UrduPoint.com

Colorful Food, Music Festival Concludes

Faizan Hashmi Published December 12, 2022 | 12:50 PM

Colorful food, music festival concludes

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2022 ) :A colorful food and music festival Islamabad Taste - the Capital's Signature Food Festival concluded here late Sunday at F-9 Park after attracting crowds of youngsters and families.

Supporting the culinary and music industry, the festival featured over 80 eateries, a music arena, various artist performances, and amusement activities during 3-day activity that was planned to give people a break from their usual daily routine and spend time in quality recreational activities.

The signature food festival happening since 2019 nationwide was supporting the culinary and music industry of Pakistan, said the organizers.

During the festival, musical performances by Bayaan, Sahir Ali Bagga, Zawar, Abdullah Sajid and many other singers enthralled the audience of the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

Bayaan is an alternative rock band/contemporary Pop band hailing from Lahore, Pakistan. Bayaan is renowned for its lyrical prowess and experimentation alongside thought-provoking music videos.

This festival is served as an opportunity to introduce new tastes and enjoy authentic traditional tastes in a cultural and festive environment as crowds of food lovers thronged the venue during this festival while musical performances added more color to the festivities of live food, the organizers said.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Islamabad Music Rawalpindi Sahir Ali Bagga Sunday 2019 From Industry Love

Recent Stories

Commerce Minister rejects rumours of Pakistan’s ..

Commerce Minister rejects rumours of Pakistan’s default risk

44 minutes ago
 Pakistan strongly condemn unprovoked ABF firing at ..

Pakistan strongly condemn unprovoked ABF firing at Chaman

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 December 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 12th December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 12th December 2022

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 December 2022

1 day ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 11th December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 11th December 2022

1 day ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.