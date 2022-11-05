UrduPoint.com

Faizan Hashmi Published November 05, 2022 | 05:20 PM

Colorful puppet show entertains children

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2022 ) :Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) organized a colorful puppet show on Saturday to entertain children and students from various educational institutions in twin cities.

The national puppet theater of PNCA showcased the skills of its puppeteers featuring vibrantly costumed puppets and presented folk tales, skits, regional dances and national songs to provide infotainment for young minds to engage them in healthy activities.

The show also highlighted various issues like health, education and environment, etc. through stories with lessons. Children along with parents were invited to attend the show.

The show is a regular feature of PNCA and the National Heritage and Culture Division that promotes culture and traditions among the children with an understanding of their folk legacies which is an important part of their training, said the organizers.

