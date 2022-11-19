UrduPoint.com

Colorful Puppet Show Entertains Children, Youth

Faizan Hashmi Published November 19, 2022 | 05:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2022 ) :Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) here on Saturday organized a colorful puppet show here Saturday to entertain the children and students from various educational institutions of twin cities.

The National Puppet Theater showcased the skills of its puppeteers featuring vibrant costumed puppets and presented Folk Tales, Skits, regional dances and national songs to provide infotainment for young minds to engage them in healthy activities.

The show highlighted various issues like health, education and environment etc through stories with lessons. Children along with parents attended the show.

The show is a regular feature of PNCA and National Heritage and Culture Division that promotes culture and traditions among the children with understanding of their folk legacies which is an important part of their training. Preservation and promotion of cultural heritage and traditional values maintain the identity of a nation and boosts the confidence of the young generation, said Director General, PNCA, Ayub Jamali while talking to APP.

The PNCA holds art and cultural activities on regular basis that involve young talent to create awareness among the masses about the cultural and traditional values.

"Involvement of students for highlighting various issues through tableaus, songs and puppet shows, give them an opportunity to understand the issues in depth through soft expressions of art," he said, adding that puppetry is a part of theater and the history of theater is connected with the history of human society which it also lead towards revolutions in shaping thesociety. Performing art is a strong medium of communication and education and occupies a unique place among other artswith reflection and identification of social evils in an entertaining way, he said.

