Colorful Women Gala kicks off

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2022 ) :A colorful Islamabad Women Gala 2022 organized by Lets' Grow Together – a community of entrepreneurs kicked off here Saturday at f-9 Park featuring a number of displays of handmade products by women artisans.

The two-day event aimed at promoting home based women workers and artisans. Around 150 stalls of made in Pakistan homemade products by women entrepreneurs including a variety of lifestyle exhibits like fashion products, interior décor products, furniture, resin art, paintings, garments and jewelry etc were setup in the premises of the park while some stalls were also given to children to inculcate the spirit of entrepreneurship among the young minds and engage them in healthy activities.

A large number of people including women and families visited the exhibition and also enjoyed local foods that was also part of the activities offering a variety of foods for the families and visitors in a cultural environment while some stalls of imported products were also setup for income generation of women entrepreneurs, said Ambreen Haider, Leader of Lets Grow Together Community while talking to APP.

Women Gala Islamabad was a fun filled event encouraging women entrepreneurs across the country for the welfare of local community of women entrepreneurs in Islamabad. Lets Grow Together Community is a dedicated platform for handmade, homemade, art and craft entrepreneurs especially women working with the mission to create economic opportunities.

It facilitates the beneficiaries through various platforms exclusively aimed to create business opportunities for small entrepreneurs at various where artisans can display their products, share their business stories, outline their own terms, interact and network with their counterparts, she said, adding that "such events help empower women, educate children, improve health and enable communities to thrive and succeed." Lets Grow Together (LGT) is a community working for the support and strength for women in order to empower them through direct investment in the total socio-economic development of marginalized communities living in densely populated urban slums. This initiative strengthens the socio-economic empowerment of women enabling them to play more constructive role in the social setup which in turn generates income for them and uplifts them financially, resulting in greater self-esteem and a skill in hand which can sustain them for life.

"The LGT community of home based women crafters is working on self help basis. We aim to provide a platform to home based entrepreneurs who need help with establishing their businesses. We strongly believe in `buy local, support local' and this is why our community is growing at a large scale," she said.