Sydney, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2023 ) :Colombia's World Cup team are being roared on by thousands of fans in Australia who are playing a major part in spurring their country to new heights in women's football.

A Colombian side led by 18-year-old sensation Linda Caicedo caused one of the upsets of the competition so far when they stunned Germany 2-1 on Sunday in Sydney.

Manuela Vanegas's header in the 97th minute against one of the favourites put Colombia on the cusp of the last 16 and dreaming of winning the World Cup for the first time.

Colombia have appeared at the Women's World Cup only twice before, in 2011 and in 2015, when they reached the last 16 for the first time. But they failed to qualify for the event four years ago.

They need just a draw on Thursday against Morocco to top their group and could still reach the last 16 even with a defeat.

Dubbed 'The Powerpuff Girls', Caicedo's Colombia was driven on against Germany by a large majority of the 40,000 spectators at a pulsating Sydney Football Stadium.

The stadium was a sea of yellow shirts with deafening jeers and whistles greeting every German when they touched the ball.

Germany star Lena Oberdorf said it felt like Colombia were at home.

She compared it to when Germany played hosts England at Wembley in the final of the Euros last summer in front of nearly 90,000, a match they also lost 2-1.

"It's the same -- but you don't expect it when you play against Colombia in Australia," said the midfielder.

"The fact that there are so many Colombian fans travelling here shows how much women's football is progressing," Oberdorf said.

Germany coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg, whose side can still reach the last 16, said she felt a few of her players shrunk a little in the face of the frenzied Colombian support.