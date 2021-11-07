UrduPoint.com

Colourful Cultural Festival 'Lok Mela 2021' Concludes

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sun 07th November 2021 | 05:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2021 ) :A seven-day long folk festival 'Lok Mela' came to a colourful conclusion at National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage- Lok Virsa here on Sunday.

Over 600 artisans and folk artists from all the four provinces including Gilgit-Baltistan (G-B) and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) had participated in Lok Mela, featuring folk songs, traditional dances and traditional cuisines. Traditional crafts were also displayed in their respective cultural pavilions which had been decorated to showcase their cultural heritage.

Minister for Federal education and National Training and National History and Literary Heritage Shafqat Mahmood also visited Lok Mela.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister appreciated the efforts of bringing artists and artisans from every nook and corner of the country to a combined platform in the federal capital to showcase the diversity of art and talent in the country.

He said that government was fully committed to strengthen national institutions.

He said that annual Lok Mela organised aiming to promote untapped talent and the diversity of arts and crafts that every nook and cranny of the country offers.

He also visited the different cultural pavilions set up as part of Lok Mela and spoke with the artisans and artists.

Lok Virsa Executive Director Talha Ali appreciated the culture departments, art councils, craftspeople and folk artists of all provinces and regions for their cooperation.

Being a weekend, a large number of people thronged to the meal to view cultures from different parts of the country.

Number of people could also be seen purchasing traditional craft wares such as Kashmiri 'Shaals', Khyber Pakhtumkhwa dresses and Sindhi dresses.

During seven days Lok Mela, music nights were also organized in which folk singers performed and got big applause from the audience. The traditional food corners were also attracted a huge food lovers. Particularly, Lehri Sajji, Chapal kabab were attracted a huge crowd. A large number of foreign diplomats were also visited the cultural festival and highly praised the performances and crafts display.

At the concluding session, Folk artists, musicians and folk dance groups were honoured with cash awards at a colourful closing ceremony of Lok Mela.

ED Lok Virsa Talha Ali distributed cash prizes among the artists, artisans and folk performers on the occasion.

