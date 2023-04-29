UrduPoint.com

Combative Erdogan Returns From Three-day Campaign Absence

Muhammad Irfan Published April 29, 2023 | 03:40 PM

Combative Erdogan returns from three-day campaign absence

Istanbul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2023 ) :Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday appeared in public for the first time in three days after a stomach infection kept him off the campaign trail before key polls.

Smiling and dressed in a red windbreaker, the 69-year-old leader walked out on the stage of an Istanbul aviation festival and tossed out flowers to flag-waving supporters.

He arrived together with his close ally, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, and Libyan prime minister Abdelhamid Dbeibah.

Both countries have fought wars using Turkey's combat drones, which will feature prominently at the weekend aviation event.

Erdogan had been lying low since getting sick live on television on Tuesday night.

Turkey's Health Minister Fahrettin Koca has said Erdogan is suffering from gastroenteritis. The digestive problem is easily treated and usually clears up in a few days.

But it has disrupted Erdogan's attempts to seize momentum in the run-up to Turkey's most important election in generations on May 14.

Erdogan looked healthy addressing the crowd with a microphone in his hand, describing government efforts to help the victims of a massive February earthquake that claimed more than 50,000 lives.

But he refrained from addressing his absence or the health scare, instead proclaiming the launch of a new "century of Turkey".

- 'Hatred and grudges' - Erdogan's illness came at one of the more vulnerable moments of his two-decade rule.

Most polls show Erdogan slightly behind his secular rival Kemal Kilicdaroglu in Turkey's most pivotal election of modern times.

His Islamic-rooted party's control of parliament through an alliance with an ultra-nationalist group is also under threat.

Erdogan has a penchant for campaigning and most analysts thought he could reverse the dip in polls on the campaign trail.

He appeared in five cities over two days before getting sick on late-night tv.

Erdogan tried to compensate by appearing at events by video link, launching a nuclear power plant with Russia's Vladimir Putin on Thursday and inaugurating a bridge the next day.

But the events lacked the electric atmosphere that Erdogan often generates when he speaks to adoring crowds at events aired live across the nation of 85 million people.

The rock concert atmosphere of his past campaigns has also been muted by mourning over the death and destruction wrought by the 7.8-magnitude earthquake across swathes of Turkey's southeast.

Erdogan has decided against playing music at his appearances out of respect for the victims.

- Broad opposition - He has instead focused on listing his achievements, including the construction of millions of new houses, and his push to resurrect Turkey's military might.

The drones have played a central role in Turkey's projection of power, most recently helping Ukraine fend of Russia's advance on Kyiv at the start of the Kremlin's invasion last year.

But Erdogan is facing the toughest challenge of his rule.

Kilicdaroglu has formed the type of broad-based coalition that Erdogan had mastered in crafting over 20 years.

The opposition alliance includes some of Erdogan's former allies, liberals, Islamists and nationalists, as well as Kurds.

Erdogan returned to his preferred theme on Saturday of portraying opposition members as Western "agents" bent on undermining Turkey.

"With the scandalous statements they have made in recent days, they are revealing their hatred and grudges," Erdogan said of his opponents.

"But no matter what they try to do, nothing will come of it."

Related Topics

Election Century Earthquake Prime Minister Music Ukraine Russia Turkey Parliament Nuclear Vladimir Putin Istanbul Alliance Turkish Lira Tayyip Erdogan February May Event TV From Government Million Opposition

Recent Stories

New Powerful vivo Y73 with Sleek Design and 64MP A ..

New Powerful vivo Y73 with Sleek Design and 64MP AF Camera Available in Pakistan

1 hour ago
 DEWA introduces Zayed University students to most ..

DEWA introduces Zayed University students to most prominent global practices in ..

2 hours ago
 UAE participates in second Tashkent International ..

UAE participates in second Tashkent International Investment Forum in Uzbekistan

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 April 2023

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 29th Ap ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 29th April 2023

7 hours ago
 ADIHEX announces guidelines for buying, selling kn ..

ADIHEX announces guidelines for buying, selling knives, bows and arrows

14 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.