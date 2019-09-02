UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Comedian Kevin Hart Hospitalized After Car Crash

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 02nd September 2019 | 09:10 AM

Comedian Kevin Hart hospitalized after car crash

Washington, Sept 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2019 ) :Comedian and actor Kevin Hart was hospitalized Sunday with major back injuries after his car crashed into a ditch, according to highway authorities.

According to the California Highway Patrol report, Hart was riding in his 1970 Plymouth Barracuda -- a powerful vintage car -- with two other people in the wee hours of Sunday on Mulholland Highway in Los Angeles County.

The driver, identified as Jared Black, lost control of the car and it rolled into a gully.

Black, 28, and the third passenger, internet fitness model Rebecca Broxterman, were trapped inside.

Hart went for help.

"Hart and Black sustained major back injuries as a result of this collision and were transported and treated at nearby hospitals," Highway Patrol said in the report.

Broxterman, 31, sustained no injuries.

Black, Broxterman's fiance, was determined not to have been driving under the influence at the time of the crash.

Hart, 40, is a popular comedian and actor, known for roles in "The Secret Life of Pets" and "Jumanji."He was asked to host the 2019 Oscars, but pulled out when old homophobic tweets of his resurfaced.

Related Topics

Internet Driver Car Los Angeles Plymouth Sunday 2019 Oscar

Recent Stories

Arab League praises UAE’s efforts to establish A ..

9 hours ago

Universities invited to present latest innovations ..

10 hours ago

Minister of Climate Change renews commitment to su ..

10 hours ago

DPM unveils digital map platform in Abu Dhabi

10 hours ago

Expo 2020 prepares for next-gen healthcare innovat ..

10 hours ago

Russian official praises UAE’s participation in ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.