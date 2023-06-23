Open Menu

Comic Poet Dr. Aziz Faisal's Book 'Ghalat Parking' Launched

Sumaira FH Published June 23, 2023 | 04:40 PM

Comic poet Dr. Aziz Faisal's book 'Ghalat Parking' launched

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2023 ) :The Multan Branch of the Pakistan academy of Letters here on Friday organized a ceremony to lanuch book "Ghalat Parking" formally authored by comic poet Dr. Aziz Faisal.

The ceremony was presided over by renowned comic poet and columnist Khalid Masood Khan, while the noted writer Gul Nokhaiz Akhtar graced the occasion as chief guest.

Dr.

Azra Liaquat, the chairperson of the urdu Department of Women's University Multan was the guest of honour, according to a release issued by Academy of Letters, Islamabad.

The ceremony was conducted by noted columnist Mohammad Azhar Saleem Majoka.

Dr. Aziz Faisal entertained the audience with his humor-laden poetry distributing laughters and smiles.

Literary personalities were present in the ceremony and heaped praise on the creative work of the author.

