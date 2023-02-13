Commanders of Naval,Land Forces, undersecretary of ministry of Defense for SA receive US officials

Riyadh, , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2023 ) :The Commander of the Royal Saudi Naval Forces, Lieutenant General Fahd bin Abdullah Al-Ghafili, received here on Sunday the Commander of United States Naval Forces Central Command, Commander of United States Fifth Fleet and Commander of Combined Maritime Forces, Lieutenant General Brad Cooper.

During the meeting, they discussed the importance of strengthening bilateral cooperation in the field of maritime security and waterways security to ensure the freedom and safety of navigation in the Arabian Gulf region as well as common areas of cooperation between the two sides.

On the other hand, the Commander of the Royal Saudi Land Forces, Lieutenant General Fahd bin Abdullah Al Mutair, met here yesterday with the commanding general of United States Army Central Lieutenant general Patrick D.

Frank.

During the meeting, they discussed bilateral relations and means of enhancing and developing cooperation and exchanging experiences between the two sides.

For his part, the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Defense for Strategic Affairs, Ahmed bin Ali Asiri, received the US Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for middle East Affairs, Dana Stroul.

The two sides discussed aspects of defense cooperation between the two friendly countries, and ways to enhance and develop them.