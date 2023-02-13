UrduPoint.com

Commanders Of Naval,Land Forces, Undersecretary Of Ministry Of Defense For SA Receive US Officials

Sumaira FH Published February 13, 2023 | 10:50 AM

Commanders of Naval,Land Forces, undersecretary of ministry of Defense for SA receive US officials

Riyadh, , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2023 ) :The Commander of the Royal Saudi Naval Forces, Lieutenant General Fahd bin Abdullah Al-Ghafili, received here on Sunday the Commander of United States Naval Forces Central Command, Commander of United States Fifth Fleet and Commander of Combined Maritime Forces, Lieutenant General Brad Cooper.

During the meeting, they discussed the importance of strengthening bilateral cooperation in the field of maritime security and waterways security to ensure the freedom and safety of navigation in the Arabian Gulf region as well as common areas of cooperation between the two sides.

On the other hand, the Commander of the Royal Saudi Land Forces, Lieutenant General Fahd bin Abdullah Al Mutair, met here yesterday with the commanding general of United States Army Central Lieutenant general Patrick D.

Frank.

During the meeting, they discussed bilateral relations and means of enhancing and developing cooperation and exchanging experiences between the two sides.

For his part, the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Defense for Strategic Affairs, Ahmed bin Ali Asiri, received the US Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for middle East Affairs, Dana Stroul.

The two sides discussed aspects of defense cooperation between the two friendly countries, and ways to enhance and develop them.

Related Topics

Army Saudi United States Middle East Sunday

Recent Stories

Dubai International Football Academies Forum discu ..

Dubai International Football Academies Forum discusses talents development progr ..

21 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 February 2023

1 hour ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 13th February 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 13th February 2023

2 hours ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak crowns Belinda Bencic winner of ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak crowns Belinda Bencic winner of Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open title

9 hours ago
 AI, deep learning models are no substitutes for hu ..

AI, deep learning models are no substitutes for human creativity, experts assert ..

9 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid launches fifth edition of â€˜E ..

Mohammed bin Rashid launches fifth edition of â€˜Edge of Governmentâ€™ exhibitio ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.