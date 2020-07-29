Commencement of independence day celebrations at PNCA

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2020 ) :Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNAC) has launched a series of colorful programs in connection with the celebration of Independence Day.

National Performing Arts Group of the Pakistan National Council of the Arts performed a dance on 'Rang Hai' and 'Ya di Gharoli. Raees Ahmed, a well-known violinist of the country, sang melodies while awakening the magic of the nerves. In this program, famous actors of the country Batin Farooqi, Laila Zubair and DG PNCA Dr. Fauzia Saeed participated in the program after recovering from Corona and expressed the experience of coping with the viral disease. said an official of PNCA.

DG PNCA noted the steps taken for the benefit of youth and art lovers during the lockdown due to the pandemic of Coronavirus. PNCA not only entertained the home-bounds through online programs, but also provided financial support to regional artists in these difficult times.

The council was also training people in arts through online classes and workshops. Leading actors of the country Batin Farooqi, Laila Zubair and Shimon Hashmi also participated in the program.

Earlier, an Eid show was recorded to entertain the spectators on the joyous occasion of Eid. Javed Niazi and Babar Niazi, sons of the late Tufail Niazi, famous singers of the country, performed in this program. The Children's Art Workshop, a sub-division of the PNCA, has also announced an online painting and speech competition in connection with the Independence Day celebrations.

There will also be Eid guests, an online photo exhibition, a PNCA website launching ceremony, an online music program, Sur Sajjan, a short film competition as well as a children's film festival to entertain children.