Commissioner Hyderabad visits Besant Hall Cultural Centre

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2025) Commissioner Hyderabad, Fayaz Hussain Abbasi, visited the Besant Hall.

During his visit, the Commissioner greatly appreciated the efforts of Endowment Fund Trust for Preservation of the Heritage of Sindh and the management of Besant Hall, for preserving and maintaining this cultural treasure which has now become a landmark of heritage and knowledge.

Commissioner admired the libraries that provide an inspiring atmosphere for readers and children who come here for research and studies.

He also visited the exhibition hall, where rare pictures of Quaid-e-Azam are currently on display, and found it truly inspiring.

The Commissioner lauded the valuable publications and books of the Endowment Fund Trust, calling them a remarkable asset for the public as they depict the historical transformation of literature.

He further appreciated the marvelous architecture of this historical building, which presents a very pleasant look, and expressed confidence that this institution will continue to deliver and remain a strong pillar of history for future generations.

APP/nsm