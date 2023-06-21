UrduPoint.com

Commissioner, Imamia Jirga Discuss Arrangements For Muharram

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2023 ) :A delegation of Imamia Jirga on Wednesday here met with Commissioner of Peshawar Division Muhammad Zubair at his office to discuss matters pertaining to the arrangements and security for the mourning processions and gatherings during Muharram.

Commissioner Nowhsera, the District Police Officer, and officers of the relevant departments. The representative Imamia Jirga was headed by Akhunzada Muzaffar Ali, Secretary Muharram Committee also attended the meeting.

The meeting discussed in detail arrangements and security plans for the mourning processions and maintaining cohesion and harmony among people from different sects during the Muharram observance.

It was decided that all available resources would be utilized for the peaceful observance of Muharram.

Commissioner on the occasion issued necessary directives to the relevant officers for ensuring peace during Muharram.

The police high-ups were also directed at the meeting to provide foolproof security to the people from Shia and other sects. The meeting agreed that complete assistance and cooperation would be provided to the district administration to ensure a peaceful and conducive atmosphere for Muharram ul Haram.

Muhammad Zubair told the meeting, "Deputy Commissioners (DCs) and police officers of Peshawar and Nowshera will remain in close contact with the representatives of the Imamia Jirga for the maintenance of peace during Muharram."

