Commissioner inaugurates 05-day nation-wide polio-eradication drive in Poonch

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2020 ) : Aug 16 (APP):Commissioner Poonch Division Abdul Hameed Mughal Sunday inaugurated the nation-wide polio-eradication campaign in Poonch division.

The anti-polio drive to be followed by immunization of the children under five years age with the polio-vaccine and administration of vitamin 'A' drops, would formally commence from Monday and to be continued till August 21, without any pause, Poonch Division official spokesman told APP on Sunday.

Speakers including the Commissioner A Hameed Mughal, DG AJK Health Dr. Aftab Khan and others highlighted the significance of the national polio-eradication program including in AJK.

Highlighting the importance of the polio campaign, the speakers said that it was our collective duty to vaccinate every child under the set medical advise.

The commissioner said that all concerned nation-building institutions would fully support to health department, during the campaign to be exercised under the SOPs to avert threat of the spread of COVID-19 – to make the drive complete success in all districts of Poonch division.

DHO Rawalakot said on this occasion that district was fully prepared to launch the campaign since all arrangements have been given final touches to launch the drive with complete success.

The inaugural ceremony, held at the DHO Office Rawalakot, was also graced, among others by the Director General Health Dr.Sardar Aftab Khan and other senior divisional officials of the the State Health Department including DHO Poonch Dr M Hayyat Khan.DD Population Welfare Department Sarar Amjed Rafique, CMH Rawalakot Dr.M Saleem Khan,MNCH Co Ordinator Dr.Khalida,Dr.Anjum Kayani from CMH Ad EPI M Sajjad Khan,DSV Shahid Rafique and AD M&E Aneela Khalid.