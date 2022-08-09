Commissioner visits mourning procession routes

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2022 ) :Divisional Commissioner Zahid Hussain visited mourning procession and Majalis at Clock Tower Chowk here on Tuesday.

He inspected the administrative as well as security arrangements made to facilitate the Azadaran.

He expressed satisfaction over the arrangements and said that district administrations had made elaborate arrangements for the protection of mourners (Azadarans) in Majalis and processions.

He also visited the routes of mourning processions and issued necessary directions to the district administration.