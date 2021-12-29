UrduPoint.com

Commit To Making 2022 A Year Of Recovery For Everyone: UN Chief

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 29th December 2021 | 10:20 AM

Commit to making 2022 a year of recovery for everyone: UN chief

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2021 ) :UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has, in his message for the New Year, urged that the world to commit to making 2022 as a year of recovery for everyone.

"The world welcomes 2022 with our hopes for the future being tested by deepening poverty and worsening inequality…an unequal distribution of COVID vaccines…climate commitments that fall short, and by ongoing conflict, division, and misinformation", the UN chief said.

He added that these are "not just policy tests", but "moral and real-life tests".

However, these are exams that all of humanity can pass "if we commit to making 2022 a year of recovery for everyone", upheld the top UN official.

Guterres went on to detail how best the recovery should be done on each front.

The pandemic requires "a bold plan to vaccinate every person, everywhere", he said.

And for an economic rescue, the UN chief flagged that wealthier countries must support the developing world with "financing, investment and debt relief".

Meanwhile, to heal from mistrust and division, he affirmed that a new emphasis must be placed "on science, facts and reason".

At the same time, recovery from conflicts calls for "a renewed spirit of dialogue, compromise and reconciliation" while restoring our planet takes "climate commitments that match the scale and urgency of the crisis", Guterres said.

The UN. chief also acknowledged that "moments of great difficulty are also moments of great opportunity to come together in solidarity".

This is because they offer the chance "to unite behind solutions that can benefit all people. And to move forward together, with hope in what our human family can accomplish".

"Together, let's make recovery our resolution for 2022", the Secretary-General said in conclusion. "I wish you all a happy and peaceful New Year".

