UrduPoint.com

Committee Investigating Capitol Assault Believes Trump Broke Law

Umer Jamshaid Published March 03, 2022 | 10:20 AM

Committee investigating Capitol assault believes Trump broke law

Washington, March 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2022 ) :The legislative panel probing the assault on the US Capitol by a mob of then-president Donald Trump's supporters alleged in a court filing Wednesday that he and his allies took part in a criminal conspiracy to overturn the 2020 election.

The filing by the House of Representatives Select Committee seeks access to documents from rightwing lawyer John Eastman, who has refused to testify, citing attorney-client privilege.

"The Select Committee...has a good-faith basis for concluding that the President and members of his Campaign engaged in a criminal conspiracy to defraud the United States," the panel wrote in their brief.

The committee's comments are not its final conclusion, as the probe continues. But they were seen as its most extensive and damning statement yet about Trump's behavior as he fought to cling to power after losing to Joe Biden.

It was Trump ally Eastman who wrote a now-famous memo in which he outlined how Vice President Mike Pence could prevent lawmakers from certifying Biden's election win over Trump during what would normally have been a routine session of Congress on January 6, 2021. In the end, Pence declined to do so.

In the filing released Wednesday night, the committee said Eastman's claims of attorney-client privilege do not apply because he and others, including Trump, "may have engaged in criminal and/or fraudulent acts" in their attempts to overturn the election.

Lawmakers said their evidence provides "a good-faith basis for concluding that President Trump has violated section 18 U.S.C. § 1512(c)(2)." That's a law that makes it a crime to "conspire either to commit any offense against the United States, or to defraud the United States, or any agency thereof in any manner or for any purpose," according to the Justice Department.

In the chilling events of January 6, after a fiery speech near the White House in which Trump repeated his false claim of election fraud and urged the assembled crowd to "fight like hell," the mob marched to the Capitol and overran it in stunning scenes of violence and mayhem.

Trump was impeached for a historic second time after the Capitol riot -- he was charged with inciting an insurrection -- but was acquitted by the Senate.

The former president still dominates the Republican Party and regularly makes comments flirting with the idea of seeking a second term.

Related Topics

Election Senate White House Trump United States January May Congress Criminals 2020 From Court

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 March 2022

1 hour ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 3rd March 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 3rd March 2022

1 hour ago
 Governor Punjab meets Archbishop of Canterbury

Governor Punjab meets Archbishop of Canterbury

12 hours ago
 Four dacoits arrested, weapons recovered

Four dacoits arrested, weapons recovered

13 hours ago
 Punjab govt to devise strategy to control genetic ..

Punjab govt to devise strategy to control genetic disorders: Dr Yasmin

13 hours ago
 Pak govt releases 30pc of funds to AJK under PSDP

Pak govt releases 30pc of funds to AJK under PSDP

13 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>