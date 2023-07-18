Open Menu

Commonwealth Games Federation Says Victoria Pulling Out 'hugely Disappointing'

Sumaira FH Published July 18, 2023 | 09:40 AM

Melbourne, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2023 ) :The Commonwealth Games Federation on Tuesday called the Australian state of Victoria's decision to pull out as 2026 host "hugely disappointing", and said it was examining its options.

"We are taking advice on the options available to us and remain committed to finding a solution for the Games in 2026 that is in the best interest of our athletes and the wider Commonwealth Sport Movement," it said in a statement.

