UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Commonwealth Heads Of Govt Meeting Rescheduled To June 2021

Faizan Hashmi 24 minutes ago Wed 23rd September 2020 | 03:50 PM

Commonwealth heads of govt meeting rescheduled to June 2021

London, Sept 23 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2020 ) :A Commonwealth Heads of Government meeting already postponed because of the coronavirus outbreak will now take place next year, the organisation said on Wednesday.

The event will be held on the week of June 21, 2021, in the Rwandan capital, Kigali, Commonwealth Secretary-General Patricia Scotland announced.

She said the meetings "will give us a real opportunity to focus on our post-Covid recovery" but also tackle other issues, including climate change, trade and sustainable development.

The event, also known as CHOGM, takes place every two years and had been due to be held in Rwanda in June this year, as governments around the world grappled with the virus outbreak.

The Commonwealth is made up mainly of former British colonies comprising 54 countries and 2.4 billion people -- about a third of the world's population.

Related Topics

World Kigali Rwanda June Event Government Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Pakistan confirms Zimbabwe tour

14 minutes ago

Dubai Sports Council continues plans to develop Em ..

16 minutes ago

During his speech at the 75th session of the UN Ge ..

19 minutes ago

Garidah asks tough question to Maryam Nawaz in the ..

30 minutes ago

Russian Paratroopers Land in Belarus as Part of Mi ..

56 minutes ago

Kremlin: Russia Complies With Commitments Under Ch ..

56 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.