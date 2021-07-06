Communication lost with An-26 aircraft - reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW, July 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2021 ) :Communications were lost with an An-26 aircraft carrying 28 people in Russia's Far East, Sputnik reported Tuesday citing emergency services.

"...the An-26 aircraft, on a passenger flight from Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky to Palana, did not get in touch at the specified time.

According to preliminary data, there are 22 passengers on board the plane, including one child and six crew members," the regional department of the Russian Emergencies Ministry told Sputnik.