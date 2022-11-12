TIANJIN, Nov. 12 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2022 ) :Traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) physician Wang Wenhao has become a celebrity among patients at the Huayuanjie community's health service center in north China's Tianjin Municipality.

The warm-hearted 34-year-old started his TCM practice in the center earlier this year, and now receives around 15 patients every day. He also provides physical therapy for another 15 patients daily, and sometimes makes home visits, providing acupuncture treatment and preparing medicine for those with mobility issues.

"The community health service center is very useful because it provides easier access for patients. By working at the grassroots level, meanwhile, I can learn more about different diseases and continuously improve myself," Wang said.

TCM physicians at the community level are a key part of "a 15-minute TCM health circle" created by the municipal health authorities to provide convenient and better medical services for residents.

"TCM services at the grassroots level are the foundation of the development of TCM, and Tianjin is now striving to promote TCM and benefit more residents," said Yu Chunquan, head of the TCM bureau of the municipal health commission.

China has launched a special three-year program to promote the role of TCM in enhancing public health. It will focus on eight aspects, including the application of TCM in maternal and child healthcare, elderly care, preventative treatment for chronic diseases, adolescent myopia and obesity, as well as the popularization of TCM knowledge.

Data showed that there are more than 260 community health service centers and township clinics in Tianjin, and all of them are able to provide TCM services.

"This means that people can reach the nearest health service center and receive TCM treatment in just 15 minutes," Yu explained.