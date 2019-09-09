UrduPoint.com
Commuter Chaos After Powerful Typhoon Hits Tokyo

Sumaira FH 36 seconds ago Mon 09th September 2019 | 08:40 AM

Tokyo, Sept 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2019 ) :A powerful typhoon that battered Tokyo overnight with ferocious winds and driving rain caused commuter chaos on Monday morning, with trains halted and more than 100 flights cancelled.

Typhoon Faxai, packing winds of up to 216 kilometres (134 miles) per hour, made landfall in Chiba just east of the capital before dawn, after barrelling through Tokyo Bay.

The transport disruptions unleashed by the storm came less than two weeks before the start of the Rugby World Cup, and delayed the arrival of the Australian team -- a reminder that Japan's typhoon season could present challenges for organisers.

Forecasters had warned of potential record wind speeds for a typhoon in the region, and non-mandatory evacuation orders were still in place at 8:00 am (2300 GMT) for nearly 340,000 people.

