Comoros Mufti Commends Success Of IIFA's 25th Session

Umer Jamshaid Published February 25, 2023 | 11:50 AM

Jeddah, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2023 ) :Mufti of the United Republic of the Comoros Sheikh Abu Bakr Said Abdullah Djamalillail commended the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's support of the Islamic nation and its causes, underlying the success of the 25th session of the International Islamic Fiqh academy (IIFA).

The session saw the participation of more than 200 scholars from 57 member states to discuss 160 scientific researches on various topics.

The Mufti also commended the efforts of IIFA President Sheikh Saleh bin Humaid and Secretary General Prof. Dr. Koutoub Moustapha Sano, in holding the session, highlighting the Academy's role in promoting the values of tolerance and moderation.

Sheikh Djamalillail also emphasized the importance of cooperation among all Islamic countries and scholars, highlighting in this regard the Academy's and the Kingdom's contributions to unifying joint efforts and coordination among Islamic countries on all issues of mutual concern.

He also underscored the Kingdom's support to Comoros infrastructure, including road networks, and education institutions, adding that his country signed several cooperation agreements and memoranda of understanding with the Kingdom.

The Mufti also voiced keenness on enhancing cooperation between the two countries' scientific and Iftaa institutions.

