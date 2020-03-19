UrduPoint.com
Companies Hit Pause Button As Coronavirus Infects Economy

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2020 ) :Layoffs, cutting costs and halting dividends... companies are scrambling to adapt as the coronavirus emergency hits demand and draconian measures taken to contain the illness undercut production and demand.

With the economic impact of COVID-19 threatening the survival of many firms, governments have pledged hundreds of billions to help them limp along -- or failing that, to bankroll outright rescues or nationalization if necessary.

